New townhouses may be on the way in Harrogate town centre in major redevelopment

By Graham Chalmers
Published 6th Nov 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 14:56 BST
New townhouses may be built in Harrogate town centre in a £1.25 million residential development opportunity.

The residential development site is located at the start to Franklin Road and runs through to Strawberry Dale Square to the rear.

Marketed by Carter Jonas, a leading UK property consultancy since 1855 whose Harrogate branch can be found at Regent House on Albert Street, the sign outside the vacant plot says:

"Carter Jonas – for sale – residential development site with planning granted for eight townhouses”.

£1.25 million opportunity - The residential development site is located at the start to Franklin Road in Harrogate and runs through to Strawberry Dale Square to the rear. (Picture contributed)

The site has been on sale for offers above £1,250,000 by informal tender with the following notice:

"Development opportunities of this nature are few and far between – this is a great opportunity to develop eight town houses (with off street parking) within a pretty courtyard setting.”

For more information, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152559611#/?channel=COM_BUY

