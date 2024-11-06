New townhouses may be on the way in Harrogate town centre in major redevelopment

New townhouses may be built in Harrogate town centre in a £1.25 million residential development opportunity.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The residential development site is located at the start to Franklin Road and runs through to Strawberry Dale Square to the rear.

Marketed by Carter Jonas, a leading UK property consultancy since 1855 whose Harrogate branch can be found at Regent House on Albert Street, the sign outside the vacant plot says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Carter Jonas – for sale – residential development site with planning granted for eight townhouses”.

£1.25 million opportunity - The residential development site is located at the start to Franklin Road in Harrogate and runs through to Strawberry Dale Square to the rear. (Picture contributed)

The site has been on sale for offers above £1,250,000 by informal tender with the following notice:

"Development opportunities of this nature are few and far between – this is a great opportunity to develop eight town houses (with off street parking) within a pretty courtyard setting.”

For more information, visit: https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/152559611#/?channel=COM_BUY