New three-year project seeks to restore Nidderdale's threatened habitats to full glory

A three-year initiative has been launched to restore Nidderdale's most threatened habitats in some of the most breathtaking landscapes in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new conservation project led by seeks to encourage farmers and landowners to restore the area’s once rich and varied grasslands which make up half of Nidderdale's land cover and are valuable for plants and wildlife.

Home to wonderful nature with an amazing variety of wildlife habitats and species, Nidderdale National Landscape was designated in 1994 and covers an area of 233 square miles in the heart of North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new initiative aims to restore 50 hectares of species-poor grassland each year, from wildflower meadows to acid grassland and rush pasture.

Nidderdale National Landscape was designated in 1994 and covers an area of 233 square miles in the heart of North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

Joseph Haywood, grassland conservation officer at Nidderdale National Landscape said it was vital to build up a network of thriving grassland in this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty located, approximately, between Harrogate and Wharfedale.

“Grassland covers over half of Nidderdale, but much of it is now species-poor,” said Mr Haywood.

“Even small changes in how land is managed can have a huge benefit for nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re working closely with landowners to understand their land, share ecological knowledge, and help restore these beautiful and biodiverse places.

Joseph Haywood, grassland conservation officer at Nidderdale National Landscape. (Picture contributed)

"It’s about building a network of thriving sites across the National Landscape.”

The project will offer free one-to-one advice, ecological surveys, soil testing and tailored guidance, alongside practical support and links to funding schemes like the Sustainable Farming Incentive.

The work builds on the success of YDMT’s wider meadow restoration programme, which has helped bring more than 850 hectares of grassland back from the brink.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nidderdale National Landscape says that, for the first time, this vital work is expanding across Nidderdale.

Free downloadable resource sheets are also now available online, offering clear, practical information on cutting, grazing, seed addition and more.

To request free advice, download resource sheets or find out more, visit: https://nidderdale-nl.org.uk/our-work/grassland/

Based in Pateley Bridge, Nidderdale National Landscape is a small but passionate group of people committed to ensuring that Nidderdale remains a vibrant and thriving landscape in a way which always serves the community best.