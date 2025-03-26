New survey highlights that Harrogate's Yorkshire Tea really is UK's favourite brew

New research shows what all of us already suspected - tea produced in Harrogate is Britain's favourite.

Findings from the survey of more than 6,000 Brits reveals by global brand tracking tool Tracksuit shows that the tea brand made by Taylors of Harrogate, a family-owned business that was founded in 1886, is the number one tea in eight out of 12 regional categories.

In fact, it out-performs long-standing rivals PG Tips and Tetley by a distance.

National preference from a sample of 6,048 people

Yorkshire Tea by Taylors of Harrogate out-performed long-standing rivals PG Tips and Tetley by a distance in a new survey of the public. (Picture contributed)

1 Yorkshire Tea, (Harrogate, Yorkshire and Humber), 24%

2 PG Tips, (Manchester, North West England), 17%

3 Tetley, (Bradford, Yorkshire and The Humber), 15%

4 Twinings, (The Strand, Greater London), 11%

5 Typhoo, (Birmingham, West Midlands), 3%

The report’s author, Matt Herbert, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tracksuit, said: “Our research uncovers the profound loyalty Brits have for their tea, with Yorkshire Tea standing out as a true favourite.

"The data reveals that brand preference goes far beyond taste; it’s an emotional connection.

"British tea drinkers are weirdly loyal, which speaks to how brands have successfully woven themselves into the fabric of daily life and national identity.”

While Yorkshire's tea loyalty is undeniable, its biscuit choice is even more pronounced.

Yorkshire's love for Fox's is as strong as its tea, with the local Batley produced biscuits recording a strong preference amongst consumers.

In terms of biscuit type a quarter of residents (25%) opt for a chocolate digestive.

This left other biscuits such as chocolate chip cookies (12%) and shortbread (12%) trailing behind.

Yorkshire's reverence for its beloved brew extends to a firm stance against dunking in the UK’s favourite brew, one in five of residents (19%) say that dunking a biscuit is impolite.

Tracksuit’s global brand tracking tool is trusted by 650 modern consumer brands.

It surveyed 6,000 UK consumers in December 2024 and January 2025 to ascertain attitudes towards supermarkets, beer, tea, fast food outlets and biscuits

The full research paper “Brand Map of Britain: Brands and belonging: How local emotional connections create long-term value for brands” can be downloaded from: https://www.gotracksuit.com/uk/report/brandmap

More information at: https://www.gotracksuit.com/uk