New surprise in heated row over historic Ripon Cathedral’s controversial £8 million plans

In a new twist in the heated row over the future of Ripon Cathedral, Minster Gardens has been officially listed as an asset of community value.

The site is at the heart of a development saga over the historic cathedral’s £8 million plans to build a new annex, which would involve the loss of 11 trees in Minster Gardens.

The rare awarding of an asset of community value status by North Yorkshire Council has been seized on by opponents of the plans which aim to improve facilities at Ripon Cathedral for the good of the church, the city and visitors

A spokesperson for the ‘Save Our Trees’ campaign group responded to the news by saying: “The decision by North Yorkshire council is a welcome one.

"It strongly demonstrates that the evidence gathered to support the listing was robust and that we can now officially state that this park is a well-used public area.

"Indeed, this decision may prove difficult for the council, as the developer has yet to submit their proposal for the land to the Planning Committee.

"Now that Minster Gardens has been officially listed as an asset of community value, helping to serve the social wellbeing of the city, it would appear illogical, if the Planning Committee then granted the developer permission to build over the land, removing this public benefit.

"We hope then that the committee will rightly view this asset as a material consideration, when the application appears before them.”

Ripon Cathedral’s chapter has pledged that any trees lost would be compensates by the planting of new ones at the site and elsewhere

The Dean of Ripon the Very Rev John Dobson said: “No one takes a decision to cut down a tree lightly but we believe this new development will bring a wide range of benefits to the city.

“We are planting 14 trees around the development and a further 300 on land which has been made available to us at Studley, as well as increasing the biodiversity of the green space created.”

A petition against Ripon Cathedral’s £8m plans has attracted hundreds of signatures.