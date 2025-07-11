New supermarket to open in Harrogate to 'serve the locals with a taste of the global'

By Graham Chalmers
Published 11th Jul 2025, 10:38 BST
A new supermarket is to open to bring international cuisine to a Harrogate neighbourhood.

Under the motto “serving the locals with a taste of the global”, Ofosua's Global Supermarket is launching at 67d High Street in Starbeck, Harrogate.

Located next to The Office Ale House craft beer bar, the new store offers a wide variety of food and produce from Asian, African, Caribbean, Middle Eastern, and European cultures.

The new shop will also operate as an off licence.

Ofosua's Global Supermarket is launching in Starbeck, Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

The opening hours of Ofosua's Global Supermarket are expected to be as follows:

Friday: 9:30am-8:30pm.

Saturday: 9:30am-8pm.

Sunday: Closed.

Monday: 9:30am-8:30pm.

Tuesday: 9:30am-7:30pm.

Wednesday: 9:30am-8:30pm.

Thursday: 9:30am-7:30pm.

