New store to open in Harrogate as online business success aims to create a 'physical experience'

A successful retailer in the e-commerce world is to open its first store on the high street and it will be in Harrogate.

After establishing a high reputation online across the UK for its European-inspired style and elevated craftsmanship, Nôsa is to launch its first physical showroom.

Set to be located on Albert Street in Harrogate, the showroom for this design-forward bathroom brand will span 3000 sq. ft and will offer a “fully immersive design experience”.

Having established a loyal customer base digitally, Nôsa’s move into a luxurious retail space is designed to offer customers a more tactile experience, allowing them to fully appreciate the meticulous detail, materiality, and finish that define its ethos.

Sam McDermid, Brand Director at Nôsa, said: “Our vision for the Harrogate showroom is to create a space that invites customers to slow down and truly connect with the artistry of our collections.

“Every detail of the showroom has been considered to evoke a sense of calm, inspiration, and luxury, from the lighting and layout to the textures and tonal palette.

"We want visitors to feel as though they're stepping into their future sanctuary, not just a store.”

The new showroom is expected to open this September when visitors can explore elegantly-dressed bathroom environments, including sculptural stone freestanding baths, ambient walk-in showers, handcrafted brassware, and rich natural stone finishes to create their own home sanctuary.

Customers will be invited to take their time, interact with materials, and consult with dedicated in-house design advisors who can guide them through product selections and personalised bathroom plans.

Mark Leader, CEO of the Leader Group, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be opening Nôsa’s first showroom in Harrogate with its design-conscious community.

"This is a landmark moment for the brand, bringing our carefully curated collections to life in a truly luxurious setting.

Nôsa prides itself on quality and precision is evident in every detail.

The arrival of Nôsa promises to bolster Harrogate's strength in interior brands including Farrow & Ball, Søstrene Grene and OKA.

The new showroom will be open seven days a week.

Appointments are recommended for in-depth consultations.