New store in Harrogate town centre as part of redevelopment of shopping area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new shop with an iconic brand is to open in Harrogate town centre as part of a major new development.

Located at 31A Cambridge Street in Harrogate, work on the major retail/residential redevelopment was launched last August at the site of the former River Island fashion shop which faces Primark.

Called Trinity House, plans for the development were approved in 2020 while River Island, itself, closed in January 202..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction has progressed on refurbishing the ground floor of the building and converting the first floor into apartments into 14 one and two bedroom luxury apartments with balconies, a central courtyard and allocated parking

Located at 31A Cambridge Street in Harrogate, the major retail/residential redevelopment is ready to launch a new store. (Picture contributed)

Boards have now appeared revealing a new store is to open.

The striking pink frontage says: “Pandora – doors unlock autumn 2024”.

The iconic retail brand sells jewellery including rings, earrings, necklaces, charm bracelets and women’s watches – as well as many other gifts.

More information at: https://uk.pandora.net/en/?srsltid=AfmBOop-L4Sp972n36TOrNL5kUNl7nSgygiEt20u-l2w_Q4ybE_dFe3u