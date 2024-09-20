New store in Harrogate town centre as part of redevelopment of shopping area
Located at 31A Cambridge Street in Harrogate, work on the major retail/residential redevelopment was launched last August at the site of the former River Island fashion shop which faces Primark.
Called Trinity House, plans for the development were approved in 2020 while River Island, itself, closed in January 202..
Construction has progressed on refurbishing the ground floor of the building and converting the first floor into apartments into 14 one and two bedroom luxury apartments with balconies, a central courtyard and allocated parking
Boards have now appeared revealing a new store is to open.
The striking pink frontage says: “Pandora – doors unlock autumn 2024”.
The iconic retail brand sells jewellery including rings, earrings, necklaces, charm bracelets and women’s watches – as well as many other gifts.