New standing terrace to be opened at Harrogate Town for away fans as part of major improvements

Harrogate Town is known for welcoming visiting fans to EnviroVent Stadium in a family-friendly atmosphere – but there could soon be a lot more of them to welcome as part of the club’s transformation of facilities.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Speaking last week at its first Fans Forum of the 2023/24 season, Harrogate Town's Chief Executive Sarah Barry confirmed the new away standing terrace was on schedule to be completed in a matter of days.

The result will be a new away capacity of at least 1,148, an increase from the current capacity of 600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Away fans are housed on the Wetherby Road side of the ground, in the EnviroVent Stadium which has been Town’s home of football for more than 100 years.

Improvements to ground facilities - EnviroVent Stadium has been Harrogate Town’s home of football for more than 100 years. (Picture contributed)

Currently lying just below mid-table in EFL Division Two, the club won the prestigious accolade of the Non-League Away Day of the Year Award from the FSA (Football Supporters' Association) in 2019 for going the extra mile in welcoming visiting supporters.

Under chairman Irving Weaver and manager Simon Weaver, the ground improvements go on a pace at EnviroVent Stadium which can now boast a capacity of upwards of 5,000.

The new home seated stand is due to be completed by the end of the month, subject to the relevant safety sign offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facilities for the new stands will be ready towards the end of January, and include another refreshment kiosk for home supporters and bar for away supporters.

The ground already offers The Black Sheep (marquee) bar and EnviroVent Stand bar.

Creating a civilised space for parents to feel able to take their children to games is clearly paying off.

The Fans Forum at the Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate heard that that attendances at matches were up 22% on previous seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next month will see the club’s first-ever Christmas Footy Fest for families..

The event on Wednesday, December, 20 will run from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and include a Stadium Tour and a Visit from Father Christmas.