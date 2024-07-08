New sponsorship deal boost for Harrogate International Festivals with independent firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate’s leading arts charity has clinched a new sponsorship deal in a major boost thanks to a local independent firm.

Harrogate International Festivals is delighted to announce that The Hearing Suite is the latest Yorkshire business to become one of its key sponsors.

Based on East Parade in Harrogate, The Hearing Suite’s team of experienced audiologists help people get their hearing back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest addition to its list of the Festivals’ Premier Partners has been hailed by HIF’s chief executive as the perfect fit.

Celebrating new sponsorship deal - HIF’s chief executive Sharon Canavar, international cellist James Morley and The Hearing Suite’s founder and managing director Emily Woodmansey. (Picture contributed)

Sharon Canavar said: “The Hearing Suite does such brilliant work for its clients and we are thrilled that this innovative business, with its roots in Harrogate, has become our latest sponsor.

“As an arts organisation we rely on sponsors not only to enable us to stage major concerts and festivals but also to create innovative programmes and projects that benefit the local community.

"Thanks to the support of The Hearing Suite this crucial work can continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the new partnership, acclaimed musician James Morley took the unusual step of performing a 40-minute set in a pop-up gig at the Hearing Suite’s offices in Harrogate for staff and clients.

Swiss-based cellist Morley was taking a break from his appearance in the Spiegeltent on Friday as part of this year’s Young Musicians Series.

The business, launched in 2018 by founder and managing director Emily Woodmansey, helps people with different degrees of hearing loss from its state-of-the-art clinics in Harrogate, Ilkley and Wykeham by focusing on personal and quality care.

Emily Woodmansey, said: “I originally launched The Hearing Suite in Harrogate, so we are absolutely delighted to become one of Harrogate International Festivals’ Premier Partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Culture and music enrich our lives, just as having better hearing can transform an individual’s quality of life.”

The remaining events in Harrogate Music Festival include:

Thursday July 11:

Classical pianist Amiri Harewood closes the Young Musicians Series at St Wilfrid’s Church.

A candlelit concert with Apollo 5 at St Wilfrid’s Church

Saturday, July 13: