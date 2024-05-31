New shop to open in Harrogate's biggest shopping centre with giveaways for children worth £20

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A grand opening event is to take place for a new shop coming to Harrogate.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop is to be launched with a family-friendly event at WHSmith at Victoria Shopping Centre at Cambridge Street in Harrogate.

Taking place on Saturday, June 8, the first 50 children visiting the store that day will a receive a free Toys“R”Us goody bag worth more than £20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate is one of 30 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us this year, following an initial launch of nine stores in 2023.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop is to be launched with a family-friendly event at WHSmith at Victoria Shopping Centre at Cambridge Street in Harrogate. (Picture by Gerard Binks Photography)

Last week saw the first of the new Toys”R”Us stores launch, with openings in Leamington Spa, Hereford and Fosse Park, with over 300 people queuing up to mark the opening of Fosse Park.

Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Harrogate. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.

"Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.

Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.

A life-size Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, great for photo opportunities, will also feature in the new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Harrogate launch day will see the real Geoffrey the Giraffe joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

WHSmith is a leading global retailer for the world’s travelling customer with more than 1,700 stores in 30 countries.