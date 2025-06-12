New shop to open in Harrogate town centre as empty unit is filled after less than six months
Much loved for being so much more than just a bricks and mortar, Sophie Likes first opened at 36 Beulah Street in the heart of Station Parade in 2014.
Since its departure in January, the unit has been empty.
But work has been happening behind the scenes to refit the space and the signs have gone up revealing another shop will be opening soon.
Called Karma Co Vintage, this cool clothes shop was previously located at 57 Cold bath Road in Harrogate.
Specialising in 90’s and Y2K vintage men’s, women’s and children’s wear, the shop is known for its amazing selection of reasonably priced and unique clothing pieces and, also, for stocking classic brands such as Levi, Adidas and Nike.
The arrival of Karma Co Vintage in the town centre is another reminder of the resilience of Harrogate’s high street sector in challenging times.