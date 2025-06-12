New shop to open in Harrogate town centre as empty unit is filled after less than six months

By Graham Chalmers
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:54 BST

It was a sad day for Harrogate's retail sector when popular independent shop Sophie Likes closed down at the start of the year but the vacancy is about to be filled by another highly-regarded indie business.

Much loved for being so much more than just a bricks and mortar, Sophie Likes first opened at 36 Beulah Street in the heart of Station Parade in 2014.

Since its departure in January, the unit has been empty.

But work has been happening behind the scenes to refit the space and the signs have gone up revealing another shop will be opening soon.

The signs have gone up revealing another shop will be opening soon on Beulah Street in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
The signs have gone up revealing another shop will be opening soon on Beulah Street in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Called Karma Co Vintage, this cool clothes shop was previously located at 57 Cold bath Road in Harrogate.

Specialising in 90’s and Y2K vintage men’s, women’s and children’s wear, the shop is known for its amazing selection of reasonably priced and unique clothing pieces and, also, for stocking classic brands such as Levi, Adidas and Nike.

The arrival of Karma Co Vintage in the town centre is another reminder of the resilience of Harrogate’s high street sector in challenging times.

