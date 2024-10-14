New shop to open in Harrogate town centre after retail unit lay empty for months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new shop is to open in Harrogate to fill a unit that has been empty for 18 months.

It was in February 2023 that Baltzersen’s cafe announced that it was about to rent out its neighbouring coffee shop, which opened in 2018, due to low footfall since the start of the pandemic.

Located between the still-successful original cafe at 22a Oxford Street and the former foot care shop Shuropody at 20 Oxford Street, the unit is now about to become occupied for the first time since then.

The signs have gone up on the retail property’s window.

"Barber wanted”.

And, the sign goes on, “Looking to join an evergrowing brand?

"Join our team now!

"Competitive chair rental and commission structure.

The Blak Bear brand was founded in 2018 and prides itself on “top quality service as its number one priority.”

Its website proclaims:

"Not just any haircut, we choose to do things differently.…

"Blak Bear was created for the people, by the people.

“The vision was to create a neutral, comfortable space for all types of guests.

"We didn’t want anyone feeling out of place in an overly stylized shop, or to be intimidated in visiting a traditional style barber shop.

"We deliberately formed a team of creative individuals from various backgrounds and communities to be representative of the modern world.

"We aim to contribute to the well-being and health of the people in our community by providing quality haircuts and services in stylized, yet safe space."