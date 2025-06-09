New shop to open in Harrogate street renowned for quality independents

A new shop in the heart of Harrogate is to be launched by the husband and wife team behind another groundbreaking venture.

Harrogate couple Rob and Nikki Atkin say they are proud to announce the opening of Pirta Decorating Centre.

Located on Cold Bath Road, the couple say sustainability and innovation will sit at the heart of Pirta’s ethos.

The new shop will offer a comprehensive range of low to no VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints, created with sustainability and health-conscious customers in mind.

The eco-friendly formulations provide beautiful, durable finishes without the harmful emissions associated with some traditional paints.

"We believe your home should be both beautiful and healthy," said Pirta’s co-founder Nikki Atkin.

"Our paints are developed to meet the highest environmental standards while delivering exceptional quality and stunning aesthetics."

The new decorating centre combines cutting-edge sustainable paint technology with expert advice and a customer centred personalised experience

The company was originally founded to develop a range of innovative passive cooling technologies, now being used across the world from Barbados and Miami to Australia.

This ground-breaking formulation helps naturally regulate temperatures in buildings, reducing energy consumption and creating more comfortable environments.

The interior paint collection can be custom-mixed to match any colour specification, including a unique colour palette inspired by Yorkshire and the landscapes of the UK.

The Atkins are creating a welcoming showroom that demonstrates the transformative potential of their products in real-world settings.

Located in a charming storefront on Harrogate's popular Cold Bath Road, Pirta Decorating Centre will officially open its doors to the public in July.

An opening celebration is planned, featuring free drinks and an introduction to the business’s unique colour palette.

The shop will welcome both trade and retail customers alike.

For more information about Pirta Decorating Centre, 57 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, please email: [email protected] or call 01423 800888.