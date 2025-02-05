New shop opens in Harrogate town centre that has stood empty for years
It’s been nearly five years since The Bookstall, the award-winning newsagents, closed its doors for the final time in September 2020 during lockdown.
Located near the main ticket barrier on the concourse at Harrogate Railway Station on Station Parade, its owner Brian Moses made the decision to retire after running the shop since 1990 fearing for the decline in the general economic climate for newsagents.
Now the retail unit, which is just about the first thing passenger see on arriving at Harrogate station, has reopened with a new shop and a new owner.
Superstop Convenience Store sells sweets, drinks, food and tobacco.
But, in, perhaps, a sign of the times, one thing which seems to be absent from this Bradford-based business at the moment is newspapers and magazines.