New shop is to open in Harrogate to replace long-standing newsagents

By Graham Chalmers
Published 15th May 2025, 12:52 BST
A new shop is set to open shortly in Harrogate town centre after refurbishment has been completed.

Called Top Way, the latest arrival on Harrogate’s high street can be found near Harrogate bus station.

Most Popular

The new shop will replace News & Co, a newsagent which traded for many years at 22B Station Parade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Flanked by Design Nails on one side and Truffles Cafe on the other, Top Way will be a one stop mini market for vapes, tobacco, soft drinks and confectionary.

Although work is still going on inside Top Way, its sign is up and its windows are illed with images of crisps, fizzy drinks, chocolates and vapes.

Related topics:Harrogate
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice