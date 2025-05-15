New shop is to open in Harrogate to replace long-standing newsagents

A new shop is set to open shortly in Harrogate town centre after refurbishment has been completed.

Called Top Way, the latest arrival on Harrogate’s high street can be found near Harrogate bus station.

The new shop will replace News & Co, a newsagent which traded for many years at 22B Station Parade.

Flanked by Design Nails on one side and Truffles Cafe on the other, Top Way will be a one stop mini market for vapes, tobacco, soft drinks and confectionary.

Although work is still going on inside Top Way, its sign is up and its windows are illed with images of crisps, fizzy drinks, chocolates and vapes.