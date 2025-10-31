New series of temporary traffic lights begins in Harrogate on major road

Harrogate drivers are questioning North Yorkshire Council’s roadworks strategy as a new series of disruptive temporary traffic lights starts on a key road.

Motorists snarled at Empress Roundabout are frustrated that Knaresborough Road is once again the scene of three sets of roadworks in the same areas that have already been hit at least twice already in 2025.

Even when traffic is light, as it was this morning whether as a result of the half-term school holidays or a reluctance to be caught up in the traffic chaos, vehicles are struggling to get through the exit of the roundabout on the way to North Park Road.

The fear is traffic will back up into Skipton Road and Wetherby Road when schools return.

Knaresborough Road in Harrogate is, once again, the scene of three sets of roadworks in the same areas that have already been hit at least twice already in 2025. (Picture contributed)

Northern Powergrid is behind one of the main roadworks at the Empress roundabout end of Knaresborough Road which are scheduled to run until November 12.

It is also behind the third closure of the year of Prospect Road in Starbeck, where it is currently installing cabling.

Although the roadworks plaguing the A59 between Knaresborough and Harrogate are mainly the result of essential work by utility companies, drivers are complaining to the Harrogate Advertiser about the planning and timing.

North Yorkshire Council is responsible for monitoring and co-ordinating roadworks to ensure public safety and reduce congestion and delays.

It follows codes of practice and guidelines covering coordination of street works and specifications for reinstatements.

The fear is that the long-running road chaos is costing Harrogate money, as well as time.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon called in June for local businesses hit by roadworks to be compensated for loss of trade.

"While it is important that our roads are looked after, and infrastructure is renewed and replaced, this needs to be done in balance with the interests of local businesses and stakeholders."

The impact in 2019 of people avoiding going into the town centre during road closures caused by Harrogate hosting the UCI Road World Championships led to cries of “never again”.

Those lasted ten days.

The current roadworks have been happening on and off for ten months.