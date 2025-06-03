New safety measure revealed for the river crossing at this year's Knaresborough Bed Race

It’s the spectacular if tricky finale to one of the most popular events of the year in the Harrogate area but a new safety measure will ensure this year’s contestants have it a little easier.

Ever since Knaresborough Bed Race first took place in 1966, the 90 teams racing round the town have faced a swim across the Nidd to get to the finishing line.

Now organisers are taking steps to improve the entry and exit to the river in time for Bed Race day on Saturday, June 14.

Knaresborough Lions Bed Race 2025 Chairman Jit Kalsi said they had listened to contestants and environmental experts to make the situation easier and safer.

Improving this year's Knaresborough Lions Bed Race - Lions members filled 180 hessian sacks at the banks of the river Nidd. (Picture contributed)

“We received feedback from teams in 2024 that it was getting difficult to both get into and out of the Nidd, so we decided to take action,” said Mr Kalsi who is the owner of local building firm Lux Construction.

Determined to improve matters, he put his building skills to the test to deal with the erosion on both sides of the riverbank.

“We spoke to the Environment Agency to agree on a solution, making sure that we would have no permanent impact on the river flow,” added the Bed Race Chairman.

In order to complete the job, a team of Lions members filled 180 hessian sacks which were put in place with assistance from the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association to create a steadier tiered entry to the river.

Filled with natural materials including grass seed, they will blend into the environment over time.

With assistance from Harrogate building merchants and bed race sponsors G.H.Brooks, the exit from the river will be backfilled ahead of the day to provide teams with a smooth slope to finish the race.

The 58th edition of Knaresborough’s bed race will see 90 teams parade through the town from Knaresborough Castle to Conyngham Hall at 1pm, with beds dressed in this year’s theme of TV adverts.

Beds will then be stripped off as teams prepare to race their beds around the town and through the Nidd from 3pm.