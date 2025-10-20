New rural school bus rules are leaving families 'stranded and struggling' warns Harrogate MP

Harrogate’s MP has slammed changes to the rules on rural school buses for “throwing local families into disarray.”

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, says changes by North Yorkshire Council have left families in rural villages like Killinghall and Hampsthwaite “stranded and struggling to get their children to school.”

Speaking in Parliament, Mr Gordon said the new policy was “forcing children from the same village to attend different schools, and leaving some parents with no choice but to give up work to manage the school run."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"North Yorkshire Council’s changes to home-to-school transport are a bureaucratic hammer blow that has left families blindsided, schools scrambling, and communities betrayed,” said Harrogate’s MP

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, says rural school bus changes have left families in rural villages like Killinghall and Hampsthwaite “struggling to get their children to school.” (Picture contributed)

"I’ve heard from countless families across local villages who have been thrown into distress, with some forced to give up work just to get their children to school.

"North Yorkshire Council’s communication has been chaotic and the appeals process unfair.

"Families deserve better and I will keep fighting for school transport that works for rural communities, not against them.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The changes, introduced by Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council, restrict free school transport to a child’s nearest school, rather than their catchment school.

Mr Gordon argues that sudden shift has removed real choice in education, creating logistical and financial strain for parents.

He also claims the council failed to clearly communicate the changes and is calling for a Parliamentary debate on the issue.

“Crucial information was missing from its website for months,” said the Lib Dem MP, “and many families only found out they were affected when they received a blunt letter, delivered the Friday before half-term, informing them they were no longer eligible for free transport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking when the changes were announced, Amanda Fielding, assistant director for inclusion at North Yorkshire Council, said the decision was unavoidable in the financial climate.

"We are one of the highest spending local authorities in the country on home to school transport,” she said.

"If we had done nothing, the rising cost of home to school travel could have a crippling effect on the other services we must deliver by law."