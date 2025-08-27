New role for Harrogate radio legend as he joins YO1 Radio to present the breakfast show

Harrogate’s best-known broadcaster is to leave Your Harrogate radio station.

Nick Hancock is joining YO1 Radio to present the weekday breakfast show from Monday, September 1 between 6 and 10am and to become the multimedia and programme manager at the radio station, which broadcasts across York, Harrogate and the whole of North Yorkshire.

Nick, who has been on the radio in Harrogate for the last 15 years with Stray FM and Your Harrogate, said it was an "amazing privilege" to be on the radio across North Yorkshire at breakfast time.

During his time in Harrogate, Nick has hosted many local events including the Harrogate Neighbours Charity Ball, The Round Table Fireworks on the Stray, the Rudding Park Carol Concert - and he is also the on the pitch announcer for Harrogate Town.

The much-loved presenter said he can't wait to get started.

"YO1 Radio is a brilliant station with a high level of brand recognition, and I feel very fortunate that I get to carry on doing what I love,” he said.

"We'll have some fun and continue to support some of the brilliant local businesses and good causes in this area whilst working with a talented team.”

Managing director of YO1 Radio and Media, Wayne Chadwick, said: "We are so delighted that Nick is joining us given his huge level of experience within local radio both in breakfast show presenting and programme management across our region.”

He added: “We know how well thought of Nick is by listeners in the Harrogate District and we're delighted people will still be able to wake up with him on DAB+ across North Yorkshire and on FM radio"

YO1 Radio can be heard on DAB+ in Harrogate and across North Yorkshire plus 102.8 FM in York, 90.0 FM in Selby, online and on smart devices.

Nick Hancock made headlines in the Harrogate Advertiser in 2020 with the launch of Your Harrogate radio station following the takeover of Stray FM, where he had been a leading voice for 11 years, by Bauer Media’s Greatest Hits Radio.

For more information about Y01 Radio, visit https://www.yo1radio.co.uk/