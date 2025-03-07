New road closure in Harrogate season of temporary traffic lights adds to motorists' misery

Harrogate’s hellish season of roadworks is continuing to impact on traffic after another new closure began this week.

The closure of Grove Road off Skipton Road for essential work by Northern Powergrid until March 29 means there is no through road for motorists to Kings Road.

The new roadworks also mean residents in Grove Road itself are partly blocked from accessing Franklin Road and Mayfield Grove.

Skipton Road itself is feeling the affects of road closures taking place elsewhere in the town at the moment.

The three main factors affecting traffic flows in Harrogate currently are:

1 Bogs Lane has reopened but a temporary traffic light system remains at the junction of Knaresborough Road and Forest Lane.

2 The closure of Ripon Road and Jennyfield Drive with a signed diversion in place until March 31

3 The return of roadworks to York Place begins on Monday, March 10 and is scheduled to last for four weeks.

The bad news for drivers is that the wave of road closures and temporary traffic lights in the Harrogate district is no short-term phenomenon.

The majority of the work stems from utility firms making sure Harrogate, gas, electric and water systems can cope with the ongoing expansion of housing in the area.

Added to this are much-needed repairs by the highways authority to the town’s gradually crumbling road system.

To keep up with the latest news on roadworks, road closures and diversions in the Harrogate area, visit North Yorkshire Council’s interactive map: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/roads