New Ripon pool to open on Wednesday

Harrogate Borough Council announced that the facility at the Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre in Ripon is set to open next Wednesday March 2.

“The new six-lane 25m swimming pool has 70 per cent more water space compared to Ripon Spa Baths and has a wealth of improvements that come with modern swimming facilities,” said a council spokesman.

“These include the AngelEye pool safety system that, with the use of underwater cameras, assists lifeguards to detect whether swimmers are in danger or drowning.

“The new pool will be open every day of the week and offers customers a variety of different activities, including general and family swim, swimming lessons and Aquafit, as well as a sauna suite.”

The multi-million pound facility, run by Brimhams Active, was due to open last December, after being delayed when a leak was found but the opening was set to the new year when when work to fix the leak hit problems.

The leak followed the discovery of an underground void at the new pool, back in 2020.

Coun Stanley Lumley, Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for culture, tourism and sport, and chair of the board of directors at Brimhams Active, said at the time of the delay in December: “New swimming pools go through a significant amount of testing to ensure they are safe to use for years to come and provide the best experience for the customer.

“During the testing period of the new six-lane 25metre swimming pool at the leisure centre on Dallamires Road, an issue was identified with the lining of the pool.”

Pool manufacturer Myrtha carried out additional work to prepare the pool for opening.