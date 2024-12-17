New restaurant opens in Harrogate town centre to fill empty unit

The sign has gone up over the door as a new restaurant opens in Harrogate.

Taking over the unit vacated by the former Saranda Bar and Grill, an independent business which closed in October, the new restaurant is called Dino’s.

The new, self-styled Mediterranean restaurant and bar is located at 7 Station Bridge in Harrogate, just before the Odeon cinema roundabout.

Dino’s has big shoes to fill as Saranda Bar and Grill was named in a list of the top 15 best independent restaurants in the UK in 2021.

On announcing its departure, the owners of Saranda Bar and Grill issued a heartfelt farewell to its regulars, saying "this decision was not made lightly, and it comes with a heavy heart.”

The fact new eaterie Dino’s has opened so quickly following the previous one’s closure illustrates the resilient nature of Harrogate’s hospitality industry.