New restaurant may be coming to bustling Harrogate town centre street

By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th May 2025, 13:00 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 13:06 BST
A new restaurant may be on the cards for a bustling Harrogate town centre street for a new development which has seen numerous restaurants come and go since it opened in 2016.

The latest change to occur is located at 6 Albert Street in Harrogate where ‘to let’ signs have gone up advertising “partially fitted restaurant to let”.

Until last year, it was occupied by Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, a South American-inspired restaurant.

Facing the property, is a row of successful Italian restaurants including Portofino, Pizza Express and Zizzi.

Until last year, the Harrogate property was occupied by Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, a South American-inspired restaurant. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
Meanwhile, just a few doors down the street lies the Everyman cinema, which is the cornerstone of the Westgate House complex and continues to thrive.

The signs now showing at 6 Albert Street also suggest the unit is also “suitable for alternative uses”.

Handling the empty property are Pudney Shuttleworth, a Leeds-based property management company, and Forge, Oswestry-based property consultants.

