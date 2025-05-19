New restaurant may be coming to bustling Harrogate town centre street
The latest change to occur is located at 6 Albert Street in Harrogate where ‘to let’ signs have gone up advertising “partially fitted restaurant to let”.
Until last year, it was occupied by Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill, a South American-inspired restaurant.
Facing the property, is a row of successful Italian restaurants including Portofino, Pizza Express and Zizzi.
Meanwhile, just a few doors down the street lies the Everyman cinema, which is the cornerstone of the Westgate House complex and continues to thrive.
The signs now showing at 6 Albert Street also suggest the unit is also “suitable for alternative uses”.
Handling the empty property are Pudney Shuttleworth, a Leeds-based property management company, and Forge, Oswestry-based property consultants.