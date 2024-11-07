New restaurant looks set to open in Harrogate as planning application is submitted

By Graham Chalmers
Published 7th Nov 2024, 13:42 BST
Jodhpur in Harrogate has applied to North Yorkshire Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol. (Picture contributed)
A new restaurant may be set to open in Harrogate after a planning application was submitted.

Jodhpur (Harrogate) Limited has applied to North Yorkshire Council for permission to sell alcohol and play recorded music.

If all goes according to plan, the Indian restaurant would be located at Unit 4, Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate.

The premises licence would see the sale of alcohol between 1.00pm and 10.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

The playing of recorded music would be allowed between 1.00pm and 11.00pm from Monday to Sunday.

