New report shows Harrogate is in top 20 UK towns for TV film shoots

Harrogate has been ranked amongst the most popular TV filming locations in Great Britain.

The TV and entertainment experts, OLBG https://www.olbg.com/ have carried out research to reveal which UK areas can be named the TV show capitals, based on factors such as the average review scores from platforms such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes for the shows filmed in the area, as well as how popular each location is amongst fans wanting to visit the local area based on search data.

The team also revealed the average cost of accommodation in each location.

The results put Harrogate, which is also popular movie location, at number 14 in the UK’s top 20 TV locations for film shoots.

Harrogate is in the top 20 most popular TV filming locations in the UK after shows including ITV series DCI Banks, starring Stephen Tompkinson, were filmed partly in the town (Picture contributed)

TV dramas that have filmed in or around Harrogate in recent years include the ITV series DCI Banks, starring Stephen Tompkinson, which used the town for its grand buildings, and the BBC's Agatha Christie adaptation The ABC Murders starring John Malkovich.

Neighbouring Plumpton Rocks has been host to season two of fantasy drama series The Witcher on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Allerton Castle outside Knaresborough doubled up as the German home of Prince Albert in ITVs Victoria.

Top 20 most popular TV filming locations in the UK

1 Dudley: This market town has been a popular setting for a host of TV shows over the years, including Dancing on the Edge and Peaky Blinders.

2 Dunstable: The Bedfordshire town has featured in popular shows such as Apple TV’s Slow Horses.

3 Ellesmere Port: The industrial town of Ellesmere Port is located close to Liverpool and its architecture and surroundings have made it a great place for TV filming.

4 Hayes

5 Stirling

6 Northwich

7 Newbury

8 = Seaham

8 = Leeds

10 Bradford

14 Harrogate

Jake Ashton, Senior News Editor at OLBG, said: “TV shows have a unique way of bringing places to life, turning ordinary towns and cities into iconic settings that fans are eager to visit.

“Our report reveals the UK’s top filming locations that have captured viewers’ imaginations and become hotspots for TV tourists. "

To view the full research, visit: https://www.olbg.com/blogs/most-loved-filming-locations-uk