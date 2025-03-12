New report reveals North Yorkshire Council spent £124m on pothole repairs and road maintenance

A new report is highlighting the cost of pothole and road repairs to North Yorkshire Council and a stark rise in the number of compensation claims from motorists for damage caused.

As Britain’s ‘pothole crisis’ hits record levels, an investigation by Accident Claims Advice via Freedom of Information requests has revealed that North Yorkshire Council has spent £124 million on pothole and road repairs and maintenance in the last three years.

In addition, the analysis of data found that the local authority has had 782 legal claims lodged against over potholes in the last three years with the figure increasing from 183 claims in 2022 to 337 in 2023/24, a total of £71.4K in compensation claims.

In 2022, North Yorkshire Council paid out a record amount of £41,792.64 settling 38 pothole claims.

The report comes as the number of roads being left unrepaired by UK councils hits record levels.

Up to 82 per cent of the miles of local roads flagged as in need of maintenance were ignored by councils last year - the highest proportion since records began in 2009, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).

Accident Claims Advice’s Public Liability specialist, Beverly Faulkner said: “Councils and local authorities have a duty of care to ensure the safety of people using public spaces, such as parks, highways and footpaths.

“The damage caused by potholes can be catastrophic leading to serious injury or costly vehicle damage.

"It is vital that roads are properly maintained and councils are held responsible for maintaining the roads.”

ACA analysis shows that North Yorkshire Council’s spending on pothole and road repairs and maintenance has increased in recent years from £37.8m in 2023 to £42.8m last year (2024).

The Government announced in the Budget in October that total local road maintenance funding in 2025/26 will be nearly £1.6 billion, representing a £500m uplift compared with the previous 12 months.

More than £327m was allocated for the North West, North East and Yorkshire and Humber.

ACA offers help, support and advice for anyone who has suffered injuries or damages to properties caused by potholes.