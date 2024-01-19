A new report has thrown a spotlight on the rising cost of parking at Harrogate Hospital.

The 2024 Hospital Parking Report highlights the financial strain on individuals seeking healthcare services across England.

As part of a comprehensive analysis using NHS estates reports, local hospital data and third-party parking providers, personal finance website The Grade says it has uncovered details about parking charges at Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust.

Although Harrogate compares well with some other sizable Yorkshire hospitals which saw even larger increases, the new report shows revenue for The Trust from parking charges in 2023 rose by £103,684, a jump of 27%.

The new report says Harrogate District Hospital is ranked number five in the most expensive hospitals in England for one hour stays.(Picture 101020M1)

The new data follows the introduction last September of a new system of charges for parking at Harrogate District Hospital.

The changes mean people visiting the hospital can enjoy the first 20 minutes free before fees rise to £4 for up to two hours, £6.50 for up to four hours and £8.50 for up to six hours.

Explaining the new system at the time, a spokesperson for Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust said the revenue from the new charges would be put into patient care and improving the car park itself.

“All funds gathered from parking charges are invested back into the delivery of patient care and maintaining facilities, such as car parks across the trust.

“Over the next five years we anticipate that we will need to invest significant sums in our car parks and security, and the revenue raised through car parking charges will help us to fund this work."

Parking charges at hospitals have been criticised by some in the media for being a “tax on caring”.

The 2019 Conservative Manifesto promised to “end unfair hospital parking charges".

According to The 2024 Hospital Parking Report compiled by by personal finance website The Grade, Harrogate And District NHS Foundation Trust accrued £486,108 in income from parking charges for 2022-23, a rise of £103,684 from 2021-22 when income was £382,424.