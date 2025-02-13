New reopening date for improved play park in Knaresborough is announced

A newly revamped children’s play area in Knaresborough hit by a storm is to reopen later this month.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been expected that North Yorkshire Council and Knaresborough Town Council would ‘cut the ribbon’ on the recently updated Mint Garth play area at the Hay a Park estate in Knaresborough last month.

But the official ribbon-cutting ceremony had to be postponed when powerful Storm Éowyn brought cyclone-type conditions to parts of Ireland, the Isle of Man and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Knaresborough Town Councillors Hannah Gostlow and Andy Bell, who worked with North Yorkshire Council on the project, are looking forward to opening the improved play facilities for the community on Friday, February 28.

Knaresborough Town Councillors Hannah Gostlow and Andy Bell, who worked with North Yorkshire Council on the project, are looking forward to opening the improved play facilities at Mint Garth in Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

The revamp on the popular Knaresborough play area began last November.

The new design is aimed at making “much better use of the space” and includes a new play equipment aimed at younger children and a new accessible picnic bench.

The improvement to the play area have been funded by "Section 106" money which came from the developer of the new housing estate in 2007.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This money had to be spent specifically on the Mint Garth play area and would have gone back to the developer if not spent.

It is also not connected to the new Water Lane development plans.

The long-running debate over developing the Water Lane area of Knaresborough saw revised plans submitted for 126 homes in April 2024.

The plans also included car parking and open spaces.

For Knaresborough Town Council information: https://www.knaresboroughtowncouncil.gov.uk/Home_21477.aspx