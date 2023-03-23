Coming out of My Cage

Coming Out of My Cage (And I’ve Been Doing Just Fine) kicked off to a wonderful reception at the Queen’s Mill in Castleford on Wednesday.

The show – an interactive exploration of The Killers timeless hit with karaoke and lip-syncing – had audience members on their feet singing and dancing. There’s also a wonderful opportunity to get chatting with other theatre-goers while Shepard Tone Theatre even promises a playlist unique to each audience to enjoy at home.

It’s funny, entertaining and unusual (never before have I seen apples being thrown at the cast!) – it’s easy to see why it was an Edinburgh Fringe sell out in 2022.

Coming out of my Cage is a feel-good performance that takes audiences on a musical journey. Tim and Hannah discover a viral video of a bar singing 'Mr Brightside' to their recently departed friend. Reading online comments they uncover stories of incredible people - all united by one song. Together they conduct an investigation into this phenomenon and give you an unashamedly good night out in the process.

The Guardian called the play "irresistibly gleeful" and "a life-affirming hour that leaves you looking on the bright side".

Coming Out Of My Cage has been supported by a culture grant from Wakefield Council.

It will be showing at St John's Parish Hall, Barnsley, on Sunday, March 26 and The Gate at BITMO, Leeds, on Monday 27.