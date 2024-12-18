New railway timetable kicks in for Harrogate passengers on Leeds-York line

A new timetable for Harrogate railway services to Leeds and York has just been launched by Northern Rail.

Northern's train timetables for the Harrogate-York-Leeds line came into force on Sunday in line with the national timetable changes.

There will be changes to the timings of trains, as well as a handful of services added and removed.

But most services will run at the same level following the timetable introduced in June of this year.

The new timetable also includes the departing and arriving details of LNER Harrogate-Kings Cross trains – six trains each way every day directly to and from London.

The Harrogate line between Leeds, Harrogate, Knaresborough and York is one of the busiest lines in the Northern Rail franchise.

Since March 2020, The Department for Transport (DfT) has directly operated the Harrogate line under the Northern Trains brand name.

The last 12 months have seen improvements in frequency for passengers using the Harrogate-York-Leeds line as the rail operator bounced back from the impact of the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

But the impact pales in comparison to previous changes after years of campaigning by Harrogate Line Supporters Group which has pushed for a better deal for Harrogate railway passengers.

In 2019 the group welcomed news that Northern were introducing 100 brand new trains as part of a £500 million investment in regional rail, replacing the much disliked older Class 150 series with the vastly better Class 170 rolling stock.

For information on Harrogate Line Supporters Group, visit: https://www.harrogateline.org/