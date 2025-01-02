New public artwork unveiled in tribute to overlooked chapter of Knaresborough’s history

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rarely seen part of the Harrogate district’s heritage has joined the likes of legendary figure Guy Fawkes in Knaresborough’s famous art trail.

The unveiling of a piece of public art celebrating Knaresborough’s linen trade will join the window art trail which has been brightening up the town for 16 years.

The painting by local artist Helen Salmons was made possible thanks to a donation of £1,500 from the Locality Budget by Coun Hannah Gostlow, who represents the Knaresborough East division on North Yorkshire Council.

Located at Green Dragon’s Yard, which has historic links to the spinning and weaving industry, the painting celebrates an often-overlooked chapter of the town’s history.

Historic window art trail - The chair of Knaresborough Renaissance, Liz Baxandall, with Coun Hannah Gostlow. (Picture contributed)

The window art trail, which was launched by community group Renaissance Knaresborough, was created to disguise bricked-up Georgian windows from the historic window tax era.

This was a property tax based on the number of windows in a house that was introduced at the end of the 17th century before being repealed in 1851.

The chair of Renaissance Knaresborough, Liz Baxandall, said: “This new artwork not only pays tribute to our industrial past but also showcases the talents of our local artists.

“We are immensely grateful for the support from North Yorkshire Council and the wider community, as every penny is vital to keep this vibrant project going for everyone to enjoy.”

Over time, the art trail has grown to feature paintings of some of Knaresborough’s historical figures like Guy Fawkes, Mother Shipton and Queen Philippa, with notable works by Ray Mutimer, famed for illustrating Postman Pat.

More modern themes, such as windows illustrating the Tour de France’s Grand Départ which was staged in Yorkshire in 2014, have also been added.

This is the second year running that Coun Gostlow has used some of her Locality Fund for the project, donating £600 last year towards the restoration of two existing paintings.

Each of North Yorkshire Council’s 90 members has an annual budget of £10,000 to respond to local needs by allocating small amounts of funding to support activities to promote social, economic, or environmental well-being in the communities they represent.