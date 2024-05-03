New pub to open in Harrogate in historic location with hopes of pavement seating for the summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sign has appeared at the vacant building at number 17 Devonshire Place proclaiming The Mucky Duck with the promise of “Fine Ale & Food”.

There are also hopes of table service outside the building to take advantage of, hopefully, better weather during the summer.

Boasting one of the town's longest histories in the hospitality sector, the site opposite the Stray on Skipton Road has hosted a series of inns and taverns since the reign of King George III.

New bar in Harrogate - Boasting one of the town's longest histories in the hospitality sector, the site opposite the Stray on Skipton Road has hosted a series of inns since the reign of King George III. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

Known in the 1990s as The Black Swan, it became The Swan in 2010 under the ownership of Market Town Tavern Pubs, an award-winning Knaresborough-based firm which led the craft beer revolution locally, transforming the Harrogate area’s bar scene.

The company subsequently carried out a sympathetic renovation of the property to retain the heritage of the building while adding a light, contemporary feel.

But the arrival of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and the introduction of lockdown saw The Swan closed for more than a years soon afterwards.

Various attempts were made to reopen it after that before it was put on the market by Fleurets as a leasehold property.