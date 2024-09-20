New pub is to open in Harrogate town centre near former Debenhams store
Despite years of comings and goings, openings and closures, Parliament Street continues to thrive.
It’s even survived the closure of Debenhams in January 2021 and the loss of Jamie's Italian, part of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain, which shut its doors in January 2018.
Now an empty unit facing the iconic department store on the other side of the road not far from Roland's cocktail bar is set to be reoccupied.
The new arrival on Parliament Street is The Mayfair Pub Kitchen and its window sign says boldly: “We are on our way – food available daily”.
As to what The Mayfair will be like, from what the Harrogate Advertiser can glean it’s part of a Northern-based chain based on burgers, beer and football – and a reputation for a friendly atmosphere.
The new Pub Kitchen is currently hiring staff.
More information: https://www.themayfairharrogate.co.uk/