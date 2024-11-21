New £85,000 deadline is set for Harrogate's first-ever community-owned woodland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The amazing volunteers behind Harrogate and Knaresborough’s first-ever community-owned woodland have been handed a new lifeline in their battle to hit a financial deadline.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Long Lands Common project had been facing a race against time to raise the funds to repay £300,000 worth of bridging loans it had secured to buy green belt land before interest started accruing.

After the progress made via a recent fundraising appeal to supporters in the community, volunteers received the good news that the deadline has been extended with a lower target of raising £85,000 via community shares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Long Lands Common, which is a community benefit society, said: “Our loan provider, Julia Davies of We Have The Power, has been so impressed by our fundraising so far that she has offered to waive the interest accrued if we can repay the entire outstanding loan of £85,000 by December 31.

Rewilding work has begun to transform the area of Long Lands Common in Harrogate and Knaresborough, now the goal is to hit a December 31 fundraising deadline. (Picture contributed)

"Although this sounds like a tall order, if we maintain the rate of fundraising that we have managed to date, it is achievable.”

Long Lands Common borders the Nidderdale Greenway between Bilton and Starbeck in the west and eastwards towards Knaresborough.

Until this year the Long Lands Community had 30 acres of land in common ownership - Long Lands Common, a community woodland nature reserve located between Harrogate and Knaresborough bought in 2021 with the proceeds of a 2020 Community Shares offer that raised an incredible £400,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2024 - with the aid of a £410,000 grant from the George A Moore Foundation, additional donations of £100,000 and a £300,000 philanthropic loan from ‘We Have The Power’ - they took over 60 more acres of green belt land to create Knaresborough Forest Park and the Long Lands Community Food Forest.

Rewilding work has begun to transform the land.

Now the goal is to hit that December 31 deadline.

A spokesperson for Long Lands Common said: "We owe a huge thank you to all of you who have contributed to the appeal so far and to the army of helpers who have distributed 50,000 leaflets promoting it.”

For more information, visit: https://www.longlandscommon.org/