A Harrogate-based bus firm is to launch Europe’s most energy efficient buses on a key route by the end of the year.

Bus operator Transdev revealed it has placed an order worth £4 million for 15 Mercedes-Benz Citaro Hybrid single deckers to transform its popular FLYER bus network.

The new vehicles, which will link Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate with Leeds Bradford Airport, are widely seen as among Europe’s most energy-efficient buses, running on a combination of electric power and biodiesel to keep emissions as low as possible with a hybrid design.

Transdev Blazefield Managing Director Henri Rohard said: “We are delighted to confirm this substantial order for new vehicles which will revolutionise customer experience while delivering significantly reduced emissions and higher operating efficiency.

Bright future -Transdev’s FLYER bus network linking Leeds, Bradford and Harrogate with Leeds Bradford Airport is to receive a new fleet of 15 energy-saving Mercedes Benz Citaro Hybrid buses at the end of this year. (Picture contributed)

"These exciting new buses feature the very latest in safety technology, including cyclist and pedestrian detection systems which will make the road a safer place for everyone."

The new buses will offer a range of customer comfort features, including:

Free Wi-Fi and USB charging

Next stop information displays

Two wheelchair bays

A hearing loop system to make communication easier for those with a hearing disability

Plentiful luggage space

Beneath the outer shell of Transdev’s new FLYER buses will be a design filled with innovative features, including regenerative braking which uses ‘self-charging’ technology to feed the on-board 14 kW electric motor which in turn supports the low-emission diesel engine.

Roof mounted batteries store energy which also powers the electric motor – and when power from the engine is required, such as when moving from a standing start or overtaking, the hybrid electric module supports the diesel engine while reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions.

The combination of electric and biodiesel power is estimated by manufacturers to save up to 8.5 per cent in fuel consumption.

Adrian Felton, Daimler Bus (UK) Ltd Electro-Mobility Manager for the UK and Ireland said: “It has been a pleasure to work with the team at Transdev to develop an environmentally-friendly solution for this demanding route network.

"We are confident the new Citaro hybrid buses will be as well-received by passengers and drivers alike.”