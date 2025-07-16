New £3k 'ultra VIP' tickets released for Harrogate's biggest ever dance music festival

The Stray in Harrogate has hosted some huge events over the decades but nothing as big as Love to be… Festival this summer.

After a hugely successful inaugural festival in 2024, the legendary house music brand Love to be…has announced it is raising the capacity on the Stray from 4,000 to 6,000 spectators.

Another innovation will see organisers launching a new ‘Ultra VIP Experience’ tickets with a table for ten people package setting you back a cool £3,300.25.

Packed with euphoric music, great food, immersive entertainment, and unforgettable energy, Love to be… Festival will return to The Stray in Harrogate on Saturday, September 6 for 11 hours of non-stop house music.

This year’s Love To Be...features some of the most iconic names in house music, including Armand Van Helden, Shapeshifters, Ultra Nate and Marshall Jefferson, supported by top-tier DJs and performers across the day.

Revellers arriving in Harrogate in September can also look forward to a completely reimagined main stage paying homage to Love to be’s... iconic Sheffield roots where 90’s house history meets festival fever.

Main stage details

Fully under cover.

Incredible sound system.

Five-Star visuals and production.

The Ultra VIP Experience will offer comfort and class for the more discerning festival-goer but, be warned, it is limited to just 250 people.

Ultra VIP Experience details

Immersive club-style environment within the festival complete with stylish décor, dedicated seating, table service and exclusive viewing platforms.

Hacien tequilas, premium spirits, beer, and soft drinks all included in the price and a dedicated server throughout the day.

Fast-track artist entrance, reserved seating and tables, a private VIP bar, luxury toilets, and on-site parking.

Complimentary VIP Pamper Room.

A fantastic food village will feature high-end street food from vendors serving Greek dishes, Kerala-style South Indian vegetarian food, stone-baked pizzas, and gourmet chicken – all of which can be ordered direct to the Ultra VIP tables via the festival app.

Topping off the festival experience in style will be an array of fairground rides, a roaming team of Ibiza and Dubai superclub dancers, stilt walkers, fire breathers and epic audio-visual production.