New £2 million investment brings faster broadband in Knaresborough to 7,000 homes and businesses

A £2 million investment means than 7,000 homes and businesses throughout Knaresborough are now able to access better broadband.

But, after launching the new Full Fibre network for Knaresborough, Openreach is warning that thousands of people in the town could be missing out on faster more reliable broadband services.

The BT-owned telecommunications firm say that its improved network for Knaresborough now reaches around 80 per cent of properties.

But, it adds, upgrades are not automatic and residents and businesses are missing out.

Kasam Hussain, Openreach’s Partnership Director for Yorkshire, said: “Our extensive network, the largest in the UK, means residents can shop around and find the best deals that suit their needs.

"But it’s important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to order it to take advantage of the technology.”

Full fibre technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection.

The once-in-a-generation technology enables locals to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and will help businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 20 million properties nationwide.

The company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with the aim of potentially reaching as many as 30 million by the end of the decade.

Packages are increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, than their current bill for a much-improved service.

People living in Knaresborough can see if they can upgrade to full fibre by visiting: https://www.openreach.com/fibre-broadband/ultrafast-full-fibre-broadband