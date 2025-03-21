New £15k refurbishment programme unveiled by Harrogate Homeless Project
Since it was established in 1991, Harrogate Homeless Project has made a major impact in supporting people in the Harrogate district who are homeless, rough sleeping or at risk of homelessness.
But in a tough economic climate where the costs of its services are rising as quickly as demand, Richard Cooper, the charity’s chief executive says it’s time to address “wear and tear” in the accommodation services it offers.
"As a charity cash is always tight and we haven’t been able to keep up with the maintenance on our hostel rooms as we would like to have done,” said Mr Cooper in Harrogate Homeless Project’s Spring 2025 Newsletter.
"Many are showing definite signs of wear and tear.
"Over the coming months we are starting a refurbishment programme to the 38 rooms we offer in various places across Harrogate.”
With an estimated cost of around £15,000, HHP is also launching a series of fundraising initiatives in 2025.
Harrogate Homeless Project operates emergency beds, a hostel, supported flats and move-on housing.
Many of those using the charity’s services have fallen into homelessness and rough sleeping due to deep-seated addiction and poor mental health.
Others have found themselves with nowhere to live through redundancy or a relationship breakdown.
With the aim of supporting people out of homelessness permanently, rather than applying a short-term sticking plaster, its services also include a GP practice, psychotherapy, showers, a laundry and a variety of support with life skills such as job applications and healthy cooking.
"We working on our new three-year strategy, the centrepiece of which is a significant increase in the educational, health and social support we offer our clients,” said chief executive Richard Cooper.
"We will be working closely with other charities, businesses and academic organisations to help people develop skills and networks to keep them off the street permanently.”
For more information or to donate to Harrogate Homeless Project, visit: https://www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk/