New £15k refurbishment programme unveiled by Harrogate Homeless Project

A new £15k refurbishment programme has been launched by a Harrogate charity first set up more than 30 years ago when local churches raised concerns about people sleeping rough in the Valley Gardens.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it was established in 1991, Harrogate Homeless Project has made a major impact in supporting people in the Harrogate district who are homeless, rough sleeping or at risk of homelessness.

But in a tough economic climate where the costs of its services are rising as quickly as demand, Richard Cooper, the charity’s chief executive says it’s time to address “wear and tear” in the accommodation services it offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a charity cash is always tight and we haven’t been able to keep up with the maintenance on our hostel rooms as we would like to have done,” said Mr Cooper in Harrogate Homeless Project’s Spring 2025 Newsletter.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Tom Gordon, right, visits Harrogate Homeless Project. Since it was established in 1991 the charity has made a major impact on turning around people's lives. (Picture contributed)

"Many are showing definite signs of wear and tear.

"Over the coming months we are starting a refurbishment programme to the 38 rooms we offer in various places across Harrogate.”

With an estimated cost of around £15,000, HHP is also launching a series of fundraising initiatives in 2025.

Harrogate Homeless Project operates emergency beds, a hostel, supported flats and move-on housing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of those using the charity’s services have fallen into homelessness and rough sleeping due to deep-seated addiction and poor mental health.

Others have found themselves with nowhere to live through redundancy or a relationship breakdown.

With the aim of supporting people out of homelessness permanently, rather than applying a short-term sticking plaster, its services also include a GP practice, psychotherapy, showers, a laundry and a variety of support with life skills such as job applications and healthy cooking.

"We working on our new three-year strategy, the centrepiece of which is a significant increase in the educational, health and social support we offer our clients,” said chief executive Richard Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will be working closely with other charities, businesses and academic organisations to help people develop skills and networks to keep them off the street permanently.”

For more information or to donate to Harrogate Homeless Project, visit: https://www.harrogate-homeless-project.org.uk/