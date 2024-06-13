New £13m health clinic project is launched in Harrogate to deliver 1,500 surgical procedures every year
Due to open its doors in late 2024 and deliver up to 1,500 surgical procedures every year, Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic will deliver up to 1,500 surgical procedures every year and create up to 30 new jobs including GPs, nurses, radiographers, healthcare assistants, housekeeping, administrative, patient concierge, and engineering colleagues..
Helen Atkinson, Spire Healthcare’s Clinics Director said the new clinic would bring better and speedier diagnosis and treatment as part of nationwide investment by the UK’s second-largest provider of private healthcare.
“The development of Spire’s Harrogate Clinic is part of a network of 10 new Spire clinics being developed in community areas across Britain,” she said.
"This means that more people are closer to accessing healthcare and the diagnoses they need more quickly, so they can get better, sooner.”
By investing in new clinic facilities like this in Harrogate, Spire Healthcare is broadening its community healthcare services to complement its 39 hospital sites across England, Wales and Scotland.
It will offer people in the Harrogate district faster access to one of Spire’s GPs, to X-ray, ultrasound and MRI scans, and to surgery that does not require an overnight stay.
In addition, the £13m new clinic will provide diagnostic and Spire GP services, as well as treatments for dermatological, ophthalmic, gynaecological and urology conditions; and minor orthopaedic procedures such as hand and foot & ankle surgery.
Helen Atkinson, Spire Healthcare’s Clinics Director said: “We know that people want fast access to high quality care outside of the hospital setting, at times suited to their busy lives.
"This is why we are opening new clinics which offer a range of services
"Providing medical care in the community leaves our hospital colleagues at the nearby Spire Leeds, Elland and Methley Park Hospitals with the capacity to continue delivering more complex treatment for patients.”
Once it opens later in the year, Spire Healthcare Harrogate Clinic will have ample free car parking and be located close to the Hornbeam Railway Station.
More information: https://www.spirehealthcare.com/spire-healthcare-harrogate-clinic/