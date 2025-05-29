New £10m action to support high streets by Harrogate-born Mayor of North Yorkshire

There has been a boost for Harrogate’s retail sector from the Harrogate man who holds the powerful role of the first-ever Mayor of York and North Yorkshire and a pledge that “high streets aren’t dying”.

David Skaith, who is originally from Harrogate, was elected Mayor of York and and North Yorkshire in 2023 as part of local government reorganisation with a pledge to support town centres.

This week saw the announcement of the results of Phase One of the Mayor’s Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund – and among the successful applicants was Harrogate.

With family still in Harrogate and running his own business in York, Mr Skaith knows the plight of the high street and the impact of lockdown, online shopping and out-of-town retail parks.

Launched in February, the scheme has £10million of taxpayer funding to distribute over the next four years, aiming to breathe new life in town centres across North Yorkshire.

Eighteen projects have been successful to date.

Mr Skaith said: “High streets aren’t dying; they are just changing.

“My ambition for the High Streets Fund is to give those who are passionate about where they live the opportunity to access funds that will benefit their communities, whether through increased activity, footfall, or other economic and social opportunities.

“The fantastic applications received in Phase One of my Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund showcased fresh ideas to increase footfall and build stronger communities through events and improved spaces.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact the successful projects will have on our region, strengthening the future of our high streets and helping our communities to thrive.”

The successful applications for phase one of the Mayor's High Street Fund included:

Totally Locally - Sustainable Market Towns, North Yorkshire: Harrogate and Knaresborough.

Data Intelligence Hub: Harrogate BID.

Vacant Shops Academy audit in Harrogate: Harrogate BID.

The successful projects are set to receive targeted investment to support initiatives designed to increase footfall and community engagement in town centres.

Phase two of the Vibrant and Sustainable High Streets Fund will open in the coming months.

For more information, visit https://yorknorthyorks-ca.gov.uk/project/vibrant-and-sustainable-high-streets-fund/