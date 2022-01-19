New project to promote town

Memories of Wetherby are wanted for new arts project. Picture James Hardisty.

For the Love of Wetherby was born in Covid-19 lockdown and focuses on the identity of the town as part of Leeds and is calling on people to have their say.

“The project is now at the stage of collating memories and stories of this historic town,” said a spokesman.

Local theatre directors Wetherby-born John R Wilkinson and Ali Pidsley came up with the idea when the arts sector was forced to go dark due to pandemic lockdown. The idea is now being supported through funding from Leeds 2023 and the artists want the community to share stories.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, who is a theatre director living with Cerebral Palsy, said: “Living in Wetherby, we have had to work harder to establish strong networks in urbanised centres.

“I believe the work created during this project presents an exciting, exemplary case of making art outside of accepted locations: A city-based festival aiding creativity in one of its most decentralised wards.”

Stories can be told and shared in writing, spoken word, performed, painted, or drawn.

The overall aim of the project is to bring people together through storytelling at a time when many will already feel alone and isolated.

Free workshops, starting this month, will help to collate stories.

Ali Pidsley added: “People will be coached, advised, and encouraged to share and record their memories so their stories will never be lost, and so others can experience the fascinating insight into the welcoming community of Wetherby’s past and present, and far into the future.”