New president for Knaresborough voluntary group behind some of town's biggest annual events

One of Knaresborough's most important voluntary groups who play a crucial role in the town's biggest community events has a new president.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read

Knaresborough Lions have appointed a new president, Bob Godsell who takes over from outgoing president Richard Hall.

The Lions and their hard working volunteers have been serving the communities of Knaresborough, Nidderdale and Pateley Bridge since 1987.

They raise funds by organising community events such as the Great Knaresborough Bed Race and the Knaresborough Lions Beer Festival, which is part of the town’s Feva arts festival each August.

Knaresborough Lions have appointed a new president, Bob Godsell, left, who takes over from outgoing president Richard Hall. (Picture Knaresborough Lions)Knaresborough Lions have appointed a new president, Bob Godsell, left, who takes over from outgoing president Richard Hall. (Picture Knaresborough Lions)
Knaresborough Lions have appointed a new president, Bob Godsell, left, who takes over from outgoing president Richard Hall. (Picture Knaresborough Lions)
The Lions distributes more than 80% of those funds to local causes, with the rest going to international causes through Lions Clubs International.

Their administrative costs are funded by members' subs and donations.

Mr Godsell, who has been a member of Knaresborough Lions for 19 years and is a former town mayor, was described by Lions secretary Nigel Perry as: "Originally a Londoner, Bob has lived in Knaresborough since the 1980s.

"His wife is Pam Godsell, a former mayor of Knaresborough and also a member of the Lions.

"Bob served in the Royal Air Force after coming out of school, which took him to many parts of the UK.

"He and Pam, formerly of Wetherby, settled on Knaresborough as the perfect location.

"They have a daughter, Tammy, who is a teacher at Boroughbridge School and a grandson Ethan, who has played football for Knaresborough Celtic and cricket for Goldsborough.

"Bob is a West Ham supporter."

For more information, visit: https://www.knaresboroughlions.org/

Related topics:KnaresboroughNidderdale