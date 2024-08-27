New plans to increase specialist school places in Harrogate after rapid rise in demand
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Members of North Yorkshire Council’s Children and Young People’s Service executive will meet on Tuesday, September 3 to consider approving a consultation to expand the number of places at Springwater School from 112 to 157.
The community special school in Starbeck caters for students aged from two to 19 who have a range of special educational needs including autism, profound and multiple learning difficulties and speech, language and communication needs.
The potential investment would not only provide places for up to 45 more pupils but also significantly improve the facilities available to all children who attend the school now and in the future
The proposal follows an increase in North Yorkshire in the number of children with Education Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) of 95 per cent since 2018.
The county is seeing, in general, a rapid rise in the numbers of children being identified with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and Skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “While the majority of children with EHCPs have their needs met in their local mainstream school, there are others who require a more specialist setting.
"The council, in recent years, has increased special school places from 820 in 2018 to 1,450 in 2024.
“Despite the significant funding challenges in the SEND system the council has prioritised investment in providing more special school places throughout the county by developing our SEND Capital Investment Programme.
"The proposal to expand Springwater School is one of a number of significant investments we have planned to further improve the facilities and school places available for children with SEND.”
The proposed expansion in Harrogate would be achieved through a significant capital investment to redevelop two council-owned buildings next to the school creating dedicated classrooms, new changing facilities, outdoor space including an area for sixth-form pupils, a kitchen, plus a sensory room.
If approved, the proposals will be subject to a five-week consultation, scheduled to begin on Friday, September 6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.