New petition launched to call for relief road in Harrogate as traffic congestion returns to the spotlight

A petition calling for a new Harrogate relief road has been launched as house building continues to outstrip any moves to ease road congestion.

The last 50 years of Harrogate history is littered with possible new relief roads in Harrogate which never came to pass.

North Yorkshire Council may occasionally float the idea of a new bypass at Killinghall.

But it's now 30 years since Harrogate saw the construction of its last major new road to improve traffic - the southern bypass extending the A658 to link Knaresborough to Pannal.

With the evident failure in recent years to increase the alternatives to car travel in Harrogate, an anonymous resident has started a petition to ask North Yorkshire to reopen the debate.

Posted on https://www.change.org/ by ‘Harrogate Relief Road’, the petition comes with the heading "Demand North Yorkshire Council to Reopen a Consultation for a Harrogate Relief Road".

The issue has seen a revival following the decision last year by North Yorkshire Council – under pressure from local businesses – to water down its £12.1 million Harrogate Station Gateway scheme which had intended to give priority to cyclists and pedestrians in the town centre.

With supporters of cycling having, apparently, lost the battle for the moment, the question is whether a new road could offer a new future.

The petition, written by “someone who was born and raised in Harrogate”, outlines the reasons for supporting the construction of a Harrogate relief road.

1 What once was a peaceful, tranquil town is now burdened with long waits and frustrated drivers.

2 Stop-gap measures taken by the local authority to deal with congestion have been insufficient.

3 Relief roads significantly reduce traffic congestion in towns by providing alternative routes.

4 By improving traffic flow, relief roads can enhance local economies.

5 By alleviating congestion, relief roads can reduce vehicle emissions in towns, leading to improved air quality.

The petitioner joins a range of voices, mostly those opposed to the Gateway project, calling for a new relief road.

But how will North Yorkshire Council respond in an era of austerity and net zero targets?