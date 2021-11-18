New partnership boosts Harrogate charities which feed people in need and transform lives of disabled

Disability Action Yorkshire offers help in Harrogate - Dr Michelle Hayes, second left, and Jackie Snape, second right, are pictured with a Resurrected Bites volunteer and two disabled learners.

Resurrected Bites and Canaan Warehouse, which also includes Harrogate Clothes Bank, have now found a new home thanks to Disability Action Yorkshire at the latter charity's Hornbeam Park headquarters and learning centre.

Whilst Resurrected Bites was established in 2018 to reduce food waste and food poverty, Canaan Warehouse redistributes donated household items and clothing for free to those in serious need in the Harrogate area and in Eastern Europe.

The pair are now occupying the space which previously housed Disability Action Yorkshire’s second-hand furniture enterprise, giving them much needed extra space at the same time as reducing their overheads.

In addition, the operation will give training opportunities to young disabled adults looking for employment opportunities.

Disability Action Yorkshire’s Chief Executive Jackie Snape said: “We are delighted that Resurrected Bites and Canaan Warehouse are now utilising our warehouse space, in a partnership that benefits them, us and our leaners.

“One of our aims is to assist disabled people in leading independent lives wherever possible, and a key part of this is gaining employment.

“Our learners used to get valuable retail, warehouse and customer service training from our furniture enterprise, and this hands-on experience will continue under this new arrangement.”

Dr Michelle Hayes, Resurrected Bites and Harrogate Clothes Bank founder, said: “Moving into Disability Action Yorkshire’s warehouse is a very positive step for us in terms of financial viability and our future ambitions.

“The space we now have means for the first time we are able to bring three environmental projects together under one roof. Resurrected Bites, Harrogate Clothes Bank and Canaan Warehouse all aim to stop good quality items from going to landfill and ensure they reach those in need instead.

“Between March 18, 2020, and July 28 this year, Resurrected Bites have helped feed more than 15,800 people with around a week’s worth of food. And each week, we divert around three tonnes of food ‘waste’ from landfill sites.

“When we realised that Resurrected Bites was intercepting so much food that we needed to find a warehouse, we wanted to think outside the box rather than just renting a commercial space.

“We are really excited about this partnership because we are able to offer a wide range of volunteering opportunities to Disability Action Yorkshire’s learners with the aim of helping them into paid employment.

“Resurrected Bites are always in need of volunteers for our cafes, groceries and warehouse and likewise the Harrogate Clothes Bank and Canaan Warehouse are both keen to invite the learners to volunteer with the sorting and distribution of clothes and furniture.”