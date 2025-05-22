New partners announced for major housing development at Harrogate site which sparked earlier controversy

A major housing development in Harrogate has secured two new partners to drive forward plans to build more affordable homes.

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure affordable homes, is progressing its Kensington Fields development with two affordable housing partners now confirmed.

Located on the site of the former Police Training Centre, which prompted earlier political controversy in the town, the brownfield development is being brought forward in partnership with Homes England and is allocated for housing in North Yorkshire Council’s local plan.

In total, it will deliver 184 new homes.

Vistry has now confirmed that the affordable homes will be delivered with Harrogate Housing Association, who will manage 42 affordable rental properties, and Bracewell Homes, who will make 18 properties available for shared ownership.

Steven Brook, Chief Executive of Harrogate Housing Association, said: “We are really excited to see these high quality, new homes take shape, which will provide much needed, affordable rental accommodation for local people.

"We are the only housing association actually based in Harrogate and our dedicated, local team look forward to welcoming residents into their new homes."

The development will also include 32 private rental properties, which will be managed by Sigma Capital Group’s Simple Life brand, with the remaining 92 being made available on the open market through Vistry’s Countryside brand.

The site was bought by Homes England in 2019 and as part of the agreed plans, four existing heritage buildings will be preserved and converted into a total of 16 new homes.

Rob Spittles, Managing Director of Vistry East Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Harrogate Housing Association and Bracewell to deliver a significant number of affordable homes at Kensington Fields.

"Homes England have played a crucial role in unlocking a location that would otherwise have been challenging .

“With Sigma already on board to deliver a range of PRS homes, we’re in a fantastic position to deliver a truly sustainable, mixed-tenure community.”

"From a regeneration perspective, it is great to see how Vistry’s plans for this site retain some of the historic character of the previous buildings.”