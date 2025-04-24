New owners for one of Harrogate’s oldest shops and a series of exciting offers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Harrogate’s oldest shops is to enter a new chapter of its long history with an exciting change of direction under new owners.

Station News has been a fixture at 7 Station Square for almost a century since it first opened its doors circa 1934.

Known for papers, snacks, and friendly service, it has been taken under new ownership by two local Leeds brothers, Daniel Gardiner and Eyal Hadad with fresh energy, a renewed commitment to top-tier service and exciting new offerings.

The new team are preparing to give the historic Harrogate shop a powerful new purpose as it prepares for a soft launch in two week's time.

When the doors open, the owners say, it will become a showcase for artisan British and Middle Eastern food, unlike anything else in town.

By partnering with cult culinary names — Vegilicious, The Leeds Jewish Kosher Kitchen, and Street Lane Bakery — they’ve created a brand-new breakfast and lunch menu that fuses tradition with innovation.

Expect handmade kosher pastries, flavour-packed plant-based dishes, and indulgent baked goods — all exclusive to Station News.

"Harrogate has grown up with this shop since before the Second World War,” said the new owners.

“To now be the ones breathing life into it with such incredible food is an honour. We’re bringing something special to the community - something that celebrates flavour, culture, and craft.” The grand relaunch of Station News will take place on May 31. To celebrate the soft relaunch on May 6, the shop is running a series of promotions: Buy five Lavazza coffees and get two free with a new loyalty card. Buy five meal deals and get two free.

All emergency, council, bus and train staff will get 20% off food Monday-Saturday.

From 4pm daily, all major food items will be reduced by 50% and anything left over at the end of the day will be packed off to homeless shelters.

Station News: new opening times

Monday – Friday: 7.15am – 6.15pm.

Saturday: 7.00am – 6:00pm.

Sunday: Closed