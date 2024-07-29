New owners at Harrogate district store to launch weekend with great giveaways
The new owners of Poundstretcher are Fortress Investment Group who also own Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines, and Punch Pubs Group.
Having acquired the brand in April, a Mega Weekend is being held at its Ripon shop at Market Gate, Marshall Way to celebrate the new ownership, giving away hundreds of pounds of shopping vouchers.
Taking place on Friday, August 2, Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4,the special event will offer the chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour.
Customers will be randomly selected using the store instore radio system.
The new owners are making significant changes to Poundstretcher, including their Ripon store.
The change of approach includes:
Lower prices – since April there have been over 800 permanent price cuts on many product categories across the store, including household and cleaning, DIY, health and beauty, storage and reading glasses.
Hundreds of lines at 99p to help customer budgets go further
More than 500 big brands introduced in every store, at great prices e.g. Coca Cola, Walkers Crisps, Cadbury, Radox, Listerine, Surf, Pedigree, Felix.
Super Deals on big brands every month, including 21 pack of Kit Kats for £2.99, 8 pack of Capri Sun for £2.49, Skinny bars 5 pack only 99p.
A new customer events aisle with hundreds of super deals on household favourites.
A monthly leaflet to tell customers about price cuts and deals.
Jane, Store Manager at Ripon Poundstretcher store, said ‘‘The pace of change at Poundstretcher under new management has been terrific.
"Me and my team are passionate about our business and it’s great that customers have been noticing the lower prices and new brands in our store.
"We’re excited to be celebrating this new chapter with a three-day chance to win shopping voucher event and look forward to welcoming more customers into our store."
Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO, said: "Poundstretcher is changing fast, whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback on our price cuts and new brands has been great.”