New outdoor music festival in Harrogate is set to be launched this summer
Taking place at at Belmont Field on Saturday, July 6, Starbeck Festival will present a day-time mix of solo acts and bands with the renowned DJ Trev hosting the main stage, playing sets in-between the bands and artists, and compering the entire event.
The line-up will include an appearance by one of Harrogate's most popular bands for the last 30 years.
Led by talented vocalist Paul Kettley, MFOR have been asked to open proceedings.
Famous for being "fabulous every time", the band will deliver an eclectic mix of rock and pop tunes covering classics from Queen to Journey to The Killers to A-ha and everything in between.
Running from 11am to 4pm near to the shops on Starbeck High Street, the new event is about more than live music.
Organiser Sarah Khanye posted on FB at Starbeck Residents Association:
"The new event celebrates the best of Starbeck and all its surroundings putting Starbeck back on the map but also bringing community together, thriving together not surviving alone a community festival that gives back to its community businesses but also forms new friendships and support networks for those in the community."
Meanwhile, in another sign that Starbeck is thriving, there is also the annual Starbeck Community Fun Day to look forward to on Saturday, June 22.
DJ Trev will also be playing Jimmy’s Night, which returns to HIF’s Spiegeltent on Saturday, June 29.