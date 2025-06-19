New outdoor festival is set to return in Harrogate next month after popularity of first event

By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th Jun 2025, 15:07 BST
A Harrogate festival for the whole community is to return next month after its success last year

As a result of its popularity, Starbeck Fest is to return for a second edition on Saturday, July 5, 2025 – and entry is free.

Most Popular

The first-ever Starbeck Fest saw a mix of local solo acts and bands headlined by local legends MFOR performing on lovely Belmont Field in Starbeck.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The whole community came together in the organising - Sarah Kayne and Lucky, the fabulous team at the Living Room, the crew at Susie June's cafe, AMC Windows, the Conservative and Forest clubs, volunteer stewards, design artists and many local businesses that sponsored the event.

The first-ever Starbeck Festival in 2024 saw a mix of local solo acts and bands headlined by local legends MFOR, pictured. (Picture contributed)placeholder image
The first-ever Starbeck Festival in 2024 saw a mix of local solo acts and bands headlined by local legends MFOR, pictured. (Picture contributed)

This year’s promises to be even better.

Presented in partnership with The Living Room and Susie June's Cafe, organisers promise a “incredible day of family fun, bigger and better than the first one.”

Running just off Starbeck High Street from 11am to 5pm, Starbeck Fest 2025 will feature live music, live performances, food and drink, arts and crafts and a funfair.

On stage: DJ Trev, Zero Fox, Laura Parker, Hot Sauce, DJ Rory Hoy. Jamie Bevan, Summerbell Dance

Food and drink from: Susie June's BBQ, Jimmy's Dough, Kele Beans Coffee, Nick's Bakes and Starbeck Cons Club Licenced Bar.

Related topics:HarrogateCafe
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice