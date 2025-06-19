New outdoor festival is set to return in Harrogate next month after popularity of first event
As a result of its popularity, Starbeck Fest is to return for a second edition on Saturday, July 5, 2025 – and entry is free.
The first-ever Starbeck Fest saw a mix of local solo acts and bands headlined by local legends MFOR performing on lovely Belmont Field in Starbeck.
The whole community came together in the organising - Sarah Kayne and Lucky, the fabulous team at the Living Room, the crew at Susie June's cafe, AMC Windows, the Conservative and Forest clubs, volunteer stewards, design artists and many local businesses that sponsored the event.
This year’s promises to be even better.
Presented in partnership with The Living Room and Susie June's Cafe, organisers promise a “incredible day of family fun, bigger and better than the first one.”
Running just off Starbeck High Street from 11am to 5pm, Starbeck Fest 2025 will feature live music, live performances, food and drink, arts and crafts and a funfair.
On stage: DJ Trev, Zero Fox, Laura Parker, Hot Sauce, DJ Rory Hoy. Jamie Bevan, Summerbell Dance
Food and drink from: Susie June's BBQ, Jimmy's Dough, Kele Beans Coffee, Nick's Bakes and Starbeck Cons Club Licenced Bar.